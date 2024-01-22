Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday offered prayers at Ram Raja temple situated in Orchha in Niwari district ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The former CM also took part in the cleanliness drive and cleaned the floors of the temple on the occasion.

"Today Ram Lalla will be seated in the divine and grand temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple is not just the temple of Lord Ram but of the nation. Lord Ram is present in every pore of us. Ram is our life and our God as well," Chouhan told reporters.

He further said, "Today I pay my tribute to all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle that continued for 500 years to see this day. I salute them."

"It is believed that Lord Ram stays in Orchha during the day time and goes to Ayodhya during night. Therefore I will sit here today and watch the program of 'Pran Pratishtha' from here," the former CM added.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. (ANI)

