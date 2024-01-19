The new idol of Ram Lalla, made of black stone was unveiled in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Images of the 51-inch idol has surfaced on social media after the unveiling. The picture reveals Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus but eyes veiled with a cloth. According to News18 report, the original idols of Lord Ram and his brothers will be installed in front of the new idol inside sanctum sanctorum after the inauguration ceremony. The idol weighing over 150 kg was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday, January 18. Ram Mandir Inauguration: First Look of Lord Ram Idol Covered in Veil, Placed in Ayodhya Temple Sanctum Sanctorum Revealed (See Pics).

First Images of Ram Lalla Idol Surface:

Ayodhya, UP | Glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad) pic.twitter.com/vSuDNzpHm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

