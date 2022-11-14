Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to double the ex-gratia in cases of people killed in attacks by wild animals from Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

Also Read | Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Bandhavgarh National Park.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Murugha Mutt Ex-Administrator SK Basavarajan, Accused of Framing Lingayat Seer, Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 28.

“In some unfortunate incidents of attacks on human beings by wild animals, some people lose their lives, and it is our endeavour that such incidents don't take place. Still, if such an incident occurs then the government now will give an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of Rs 4 lakh,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan insisted that it was necessary to maintain a balance in nature for conservation of wildlife and expressed his gratitude towards people for supporting the cause.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)