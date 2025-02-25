New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that MoUs worth a total of 30 lakh 77 thousand crore rupees were signed during the two-day Global Investors Summit, adding that the MoUs will be implemented on the ground and help the state government establish not only large industries but also ancillary industries in Madhya Pradesh.

He made the statement while attending the summit's closing ceremony, pointing out that the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) when implemented on the ground, will help the state government establish not only large industries but also ancillary industries in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah said that "more than 200 Indian companies, over 200 global CEOs, more than 20 unicorn founders, and representatives from more than 50 countries have come to invest and see the environment in Madhya Pradesh during the two-day summit."

He stated that this time, Madhya Pradesh has tried a new experiment by organizing separate investment summits for each sector, aiming for the overall development of the entire state. This will guide many states in the coming days.

In his address, Shah said that Madhya Pradesh has made efforts to explore all avenues for unlocking its industrial, sectoral, and global development potential at this summit.

He mentioned that this summit has given a new dimension to the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is full of our country's rich cultural heritage and the state is making several efforts to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi', the Home Minister said this Investment Summit of Madhya Pradesh will not only help achieve both these goals but also make a huge contribution to achieving them.

Shah said that in Prime Minister Modi's vision of Team India, the Government of India and all state governments come together with a goal to work towards the development of the entire nation, and this event has taken that vision forward.

"Many dimensions of increasing both local and global investment have been achieved in this summit. This summit will also open many doors of skill development for India's 'Amrit generation'," Shah added.

Shah said that by creating synergy between automation and job creation, the policies made by the Madhya Pradesh government for different sectors will move forward, and this summit will also help make India a manufacturing hub.

Shah further stated that the Investment Summit in Madhya Pradesh is not just a catalyst for the state's growth but also a significant boost for India's overall development.

He expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a leading hub for major industries in the country in the coming years.

The Home Minister later emphasized that the state will continue to uphold transparent governance, implement sustainable policies, and foster a proactive administration that works with investors and stakeholders.

Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, hosted the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025 from February 24-25. (ANI)

