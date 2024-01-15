Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A joint team of municipality and the district administration on Monday razed illegal construction of slaughterhouses in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, an official said.

The action was taken after legal proceedings conducted by Damoh municipality found the constructions to be illegal. These slaughterhouses were situated in Kasai Mandi area under the Damoh Kotwali police station.

According to Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Mishra, some Hindu organisations had recently submitted a memorandum alleging cows were slaughtered in the Kasai Mandi area in the district and a bone warehouses was also being illegally operated in the area.

Thereafter, the district administration and the municipality conducted an inspection and found illegal constructions including a bone warehouse.

"Illegal constructions of the slaughterhouses were demolished under legal proceedings conducted by the municipality. We arrived with a team of the district administration and the action of dismantling was initiated peacefully. Around 60 police personnel were present on the spot," ASP Mishra said.

He said the police vigilance has been increased to crack down on illegal businesses being operated in the area and the police are engaged in continuous patrolling in the area. (ANI)

