Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,518 on Sunday after 44 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,736, an official said.

The positivity rate rose slightly to 0.5 per cent from 0.4 per cent the previous day, while the recovery count increased by 37 to touch 10,31,477, leaving the state with 305 active cases, he said.

With 8,143 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,92,92,250, the official added.

A government release said 11,89,39,617 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,153 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,518, New cases 44, Death toll 10,736, Total recoveries 10,31,477, Active cases 305, Number of tests conducted so far 2,92,92,250.

