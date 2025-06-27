Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Following the instruction of Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, the state police have intensified their efforts to combat crimes against women and have been running awareness programs on women's safety in educational institutions.

The police team is making the students aware of the crime against women, and enlightening them about the provisions of laws for crimes against women and their procedure. They are also shown short films and imparted knowledge about good touch and bad touch.

In this connection, a team of women police officers reached Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Bhopal on Thursday and gave information to the students about crimes against women.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP (Women Crime) Manjulata Khatri said, "We are making children (girls) aware of crimes against women and legal provisions for them. We are establishing communication between them so that if any incident happens with them, then they can understand it and address them. We are explaining to the children about the provisions of the POCSO Act, its procedure and where to lodge complaints. We are also making them aware about the provisions made in new criminal laws for women and about the rights of the children."

The students are also told that if they feel uncomfortable with any activity, they should share it with someone whom they trust. The students are told that their privacy will be kept intact so they should not hesitate to address the issue, the officer said.

She added, "We visit schools and establish communication with the children so they can believe that the police are with them and if anything happens, they have to inform the police. There is a URJA (Urgent Action and Just Relief) desk at all the police stations in the state and lady police personnel are deployed. We will make the children aware of all kinds of incidents that they should avoid, including false promises. We showcase short films and give information about good touch and bad touch."

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP Bhopal), Harinarayanchari Mishra said that the police are very sensitive toward crime against women and esure action with sensitivity into the matter.

"Recently, the Director General of Police (DGP) held a review meeting regarding crimes and law and order. During which, the sensitive issues related to the safety of women, which impact the society and how police should deal with it sensitively were discussed. There is a dedicated team for women's safety, which includes a DCP rank officer, monitors issues related to women's safety and ensures action regarding these issues. In this series, the team visits schools and colleges and runs a training program to make the students aware about the crime against women," Mishra told ANI.

School and College management are also included in the training and communication held with family members as well during the program. There are many issues which only come to the notice of family members and some complaints received only to the school management. So, it is important that every person should work sensitively and action should be taken with zero tolerance against women's crimes, the officer said.

"Any issue related to women's safety or to the exploitation of women is important and the police are very sensitive about it. Therefore, whatever its nature, whatever the manner of exploitation, but if there is any issue related to women's safety, then the police ensure that they act sensitively," he added. (ANI)

