Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): President of Madhya Pradesh Sarva Meena Samaj, Jagdish Singh Meena has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters ahead of the state assembly polls.

He took membership of the BJP in the presence of the Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh election in-charge for BJP, Bhupender Yadav in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

After joining the party Meena said, "I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being impressed by the party's devotion towards the backward classes, SC-ST category, the nation and along with this its ideology towards Sanatan Dharma."

When asked the question why he was joining the party at the time of the elections, and whether he had demanded a ticket from some party earlier, he said that there was no such reason related to the ticket and he would work as a BJP worker.

"There is no reason related to a ticket, I will work as a BJP worker and will try to strengthen the party. There is no greed of the post, a worker itself is a big post. I am a social worker and will work only as a worker. BJP candidate Priyanka Meena, who is contesting the elections from our area (Chachoura assembly seat in Guna district), will win with an overwhelming majority in the upcoming state assembly poll," he added.

Notably, the Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's brother Lakshman Singh from the Chachoura seat.

Besides, recently, a former BJP MLA and senior leader Mamta Meena resigned from the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) citing that old BJP workers were not getting respect in the party as a result of which she resigned.

"The old BJP workers are not getting respect in the new BJP (referring to joining Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with his supporters). They are longer respected in the party. I have been the victim of a lot of neglect in the BJP. I expressed my views before the party, but they did not listen to me seriously. Therefore, I left the BJP and joined the AAP," Mamta Meena had said.

She added that she had put her demand before the party that the ticket for Chachoura seat in Guna district should be given to an old BJP worker for the upcoming Assembly polls. But her demands were neglected, so she resigned.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

