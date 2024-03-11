Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [Inida], March 11 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders, including former MLA Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

According to the BJP Madhya Pradesh, the leaders joined the ruling party of the state due to their admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology and development initiatives as the driving force behind their decision.

CM Mohan Yadav, while addressing the party workers here said that the induction of Arunoday Choubey will lead the party to secure a significant victory in the Sagar parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Mohan Yadav further emphasized that all new members would receive respect within the BJP, emphasizing that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family.

"All those joining the party will get respect here because this is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's family. With 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas', the strength of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's family is increasing every day. This time Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the slogan of crossing 400, together we will complete it. For the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country will develop rapidly in every field," Mohan Yadav said.

State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma pointed out that prominent Congress leaders from various regions joined the BJP recognizing the increasing global prestige of India under PM Modi's leadership.

"I assure you (new members of BJP) that all of you will feel like the family of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji here. Today, big Congress leaders from different areas of the state have taken membership of the party after being impressed by the policies of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The leaders joining the party realized that India's prestige in the world is continuously increasing under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Vishnudutt Sharma said.

Arunoday Choubey, who left Congress for BJP, explained his decision, citing his impression of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's policies.

"My ticket was filed from Congress, but I refused because I am impressed by the policies of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the increasing respect of India on the world stage. I served the Congress honestly for forty years, and I also got respect from the party, but the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the work of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji kept influencing me and today I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party," Arunoday Choubey said.

Along with the Chief Minister, MP and State BJP President VD Sharma and former minister Narottam Mishra were also present. (ANI)

