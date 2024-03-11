New Delhi, March 11: The Ramzan moon has been sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims will begin fasting in India on Tuesday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said. A meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee under the presidentship of Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, was held on Monday at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, here. It has been verified that the moon has been sighted in several parts of the country, a statement issued by the Muslim organisation said.

"Thus, it is declared that the first Ramzan falls on Tuesday, March 12, 2024," the statement said. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad also told PTI that the moon had been sighted and fasts would begin on Tuesday. Ramadan 2024 Greetings: Congress Sends Warm Wishes for Ramzan, Says 'May Joy and Peace Fill Your Hearts and Homes'.

He greeted people on the occasion and said the moon was clearly sighted by many people from the mosque and in many parts of the country. Millions of Muslims all over the world eagerly await the sight of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the holy month. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: Crescent Moon Sighted in Many Parts, Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12.

During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk after the pre-dawn meal 'sehri' and break their fast at sunset with 'iftar'. The end of the month is marked by Eid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)