Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): The Government of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday held a roundtable discussion on the theme 'Invest in India: Madhya Pradesh - A Strategic Investment Hub' at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, highlighting the state's growing attractiveness as a key investment destination.

During the session, the state government showcased Madhya Pradesh as a hub for sectors including automobiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT-ITeS, agriculture and food processing, and multi-modal logistics parks, among others.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke about the state's intent to focus on growth driven by investment and industry through policies aimed at ease of doing business. He highlighted the strong infrastructure, connectivity and resource-rich position of Madhya Pradesh in terms of water, land, labour and other resources. The Chief Minister also outlined the policy support and incentives available for investors in these sectors.

He said that Madhya Pradesh would support businesses that generate employment and jobs in the state, adding that if any business requires a customised approach, the Cabinet Committee for Investment Promotion would consider such proposals favourably.

Participants at the roundtable shared suggestions on further strengthening sectoral policies across tourism, entertainment, design, renewable energy, exports, chemicals, alcohol, textile parks, financial services, IT-ITeS, global capability centres (GCCs) and intellectual property to enhance investment opportunities in the state.

Separately, the Government of Madhya Pradesh also held a series of meetings with international and corporate delegations to explore collaboration opportunities across tourism, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence, officials said.

The state government met a delegation from the Maldives to discuss potential cooperation in tourism, zoo development and related areas. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke about leveraging common areas of interest such as medical tourism, fisheries, education, wildlife, health and cultural opportunities.

The Maldivian delegation, led by Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, emphasised the importance of leveraging tourism opportunities as a common binding factor between the two regions. Both sides acknowledged the need for continued interaction, visits and engagement to explore shared growth pathways.

In another meeting, the Madhya Pradesh government interacted with Sumant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of ReNew Power, to discuss ways to further strengthen renewable energy development in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke about the rising energy requirements and the growing demand for data centre development, while highlighting the state's advances in renewable energy.

Sumant Sinha shared ReNew Power's plans to further expand its footprint in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in solar energy, data centres and pump storage projects. Both sides discussed extending their existing relationship and expanding the scope of engagement, officials added. (ANI)

