Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday expelled its party MLA Rajesh Shukla in Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla is SP MLA from Bijawar in Madhya Pradesh.

"SP MLA Rajesh Shukla from Bijawar in Madhya Pradesh is expelled from the party due to anti-party activities," Samajwadi party tweeted. (ANI)

