Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): As the country gears up to witness the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22 to mark the auspicious day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that the state would observe a 'dry day' to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla that will be held at Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state... Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day," CM Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Assam have already declared January 22 a 'dry day' given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla on January 22.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

