Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to five people from Uttar Pradesh who were arrested in connection with a fire accident in a privately booked train coach near Madurai Railway Junction.

High Court Madurai Branch Judge V Sivagnanam was hearing the case on Tuesday. The five accused had filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC seeking bail.

Considering the nature of the allegations and that the investigation in the case was completed and the chargesheet was filed, Justice Sivagnanam granted bail to the five accused.

During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the investigation in the case was completed and the chargesheet was filed before the court concerned. The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the petitioners are innocent and they are in no way connected with the company that organised the tour.

The fire happened inside a private train coach attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express while a group of tourists were on a spiritual tour travelling from Lucknow to various places and reached Madurai on August 26. The tour was organised by a private tour organisation.

The blaze started after a gas cylinder, which was allegedly used by the passengers inside the compartment exploded.

A total of nine passengers from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 50 persons were injured in the accident. Later, the Railway police arrested five persons in connection with the incident. (ANI)

