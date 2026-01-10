Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Madras High Court Justice G R Swaminathan has expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Madurai district authorities to file their response in a contempt of court case concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill. The court adjourned the matter to February 2.The contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan, directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The petition came up for hearing on Friday, during which the Madurai City Police Commissioner, the Madurai District Collector and several other officials appeared before the High Court.

During the hearing, Justice Swaminathan also questioned the temple administration on why no criminal trespass case had been registered against the concerned dargah for allegedly tying a flag on temple property. "That is temple property. How did you permit the tying of the flag by the dargah?" the judge asked, seeking an explanation from the authorities.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, January 10, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

The contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan, directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The petition came up for hearing on Friday, during which the Madurai City Police Commissioner, the Madurai District Collector and several other officials appeared before the High Court.

The case relates to the long-standing dispute over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop temple. Earlier this week, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld Justice Swaminathan's order permitting the lighting of lamps on the "Deepa Thoon" at the Tirupparankundram temple. The Division Bench, comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan, observed that the district administration should have treated the issue as an opportunity to bridge differences between communities through mediation.

Also Read | Medical Negligence In Madhya Pradesh: Infant Loses Thumb Due to Nursing Negligence at Indore Medical College; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Orders Investigation.

The Bench further held that since the hill is a protected site, all activities must strictly adhere to the provisions of the relevant Act. It clarified that the ceremonial lamp may be lit, with the number of persons allowed to participate being fixed in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Petitioner Rajesh welcomed the ruling, calling it a remarkable order, and said the temple administration should make necessary arrangements to ensure that the lamp is lit on the Deepa Thoon. He added that the court rejected the arguments advanced by the Tamil Nadu government on the matter.

The issue has also triggered political reactions. During the Winter Session of Parliament, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan over the order. In December, tensions had flared during the Karthigai Deepam festival, with clashes reported between right-wing activists and police.

In the first week of December 2025, the Madurai Bench had directed that the petitioner and ten others be allowed to light the lamp atop the hill, with CISF providing security, after observing that its earlier directions had been wilfully disobeyed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)