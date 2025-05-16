Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): In a grand celebration, Kallazhagar, the presiding deity of the Kallazhagar Temple, returned to the temple at the foothills of Alagar Hills after a 7-day journey to Madurai city. The Chithirai Festival, which began on May 8, saw thousands of devotees thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of the Lord.

In a vibrant display of faith and devotion, thousands gathered to witness the grand procession of Kallazhagar during the Chithirai Festival in Madurai.

"I came here with my family to pray and offer Pongal and Kesari," said Murukanand, a devotee. "We're excited to watch the Vidama Sami for ten days at various venues. The daily processions have been a highlight, especially when Kallazhagar descends at Vandiyur and Ramarajan Mandapam (ANI).

"I had a wonderful time celebrating the Chithirai Festival in Madurai. It is a special occasion that brings out the city's rich cultural heritage. I'm delighted to see the festivities and the beauty of the temple on display. Wishing everyone a joyous Chithirai Festival!",says High Court Advocate Saduriya (ANI).

Kallazhagar, also known as Sundararaja Perumal, embarked on a divine journey to Madurai to bestow salvation to Sage Manduka and accept the garland offered by Andal. During his journey, he visited various mandagapadis, blessing devotees and performing special poojas.

On the 9th day of the festival, Kallazhagar returned to the temple, showered with flowers by thousands of devotees. Women performed the ritual of breaking ash gourds to ward off evil eyes for the Lord. The route from Kottai Vaasal to the temple entrance was lined with devotees offering sugar lamps and flowers.

The Chithirai Festival is a significant event in Madurai, attracting devotees from across the region. The festival showcases the rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions of the city. Special poojas and deepa aradhana were performed for Kallazhagar after his return to the temple, marking the culmination of the grand celebration. (ANI)

