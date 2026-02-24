Mumbai, February 24: WhatsApp is preparing to implement a significant technical shift for its users in India to comply with new government-mandated security regulations. The platform is developing a "SIM binding" system that will require periodic verification to ensure that an account remains linked to an active and physically present SIM card, addressing concerns raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the misuse of reassigned phone numbers.

According to the latest findings in the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.8.6), the messaging giant will move away from its current one-time 6-digit code verification. Under the proposed framework, the app will conduct background checks to validate SIM presence. If a SIM is removed or becomes inactive, access to the account may be restricted until a new verification cycle is completed. Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6 Released: New Model Features 1 Million-Token Window and Enhanced Coding Capabilities; Check Details.

WhatsApp Mandatory SIM Linkage for Indian Users

The new regulations, effective February 2026, aim to curb cyber fraud by anchoring every digital identity to a KYC-verified SIM card. This directive only applies to accounts using the +91 international prefix. Users may soon notice periodic prompts to re-enter a 6-digit code to renew their sessions, confirming they still possess the registered SIM.

Notably, alternative login methods such as passkeys—which allow for device-based authentication without a code—may not be permitted for these specific re-validations. This ensures strict compliance with the SIM-based requirement. However, WhatsApp has clarified that users will not lose their chat history or pending messages during the verification window.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Design Overhaul on iOS

Parallel to the security updates in India, WhatsApp is also refining its visual identity on iOS. The latest beta version for iPhone (26.7.10.74) introduces elements of Apple’s "Liquid Glass" design language. This aesthetic focuses on depth, dynamic transparency, and layered effects, moving away from the flat UI elements seen in previous versions.

The most prominent change is the redesign of the chat bar, which has been transformed into a floating component. Instead of being anchored to the bottom edge of the screen, the new chat bar uses translucent, glass-like materials that reflect and refract the background content. This shift is intended to make the interface feel lighter and more integrated with the native iOS 26 environment.

WhatsApp New User Interface Elements

Beyond the chat bar, several other interface components are being updated to match the Liquid Glass framework. Buttons for the camera and voice recording have been visually separated, and the attachment menu now features a frosted glass effect. These changes have already begun rolling out to select users on WhatsApp Business for iOS.

WhatsApp is adopting a phased strategy for this design rollout to monitor performance and resolve potential bugs. The refined blur effects and responsive animations are designed to keep user focus on the conversation rather than heavy UI elements, though a full release for the stable version of the app has not yet been confirmed.

The push for SIM binding follows a series of directives from India's Ministry of Telecommunications aimed at reducing anonymity used in digital crimes. While existing two-step verification will remain in place, the new SIM checks provide an additional hardware-level layer of security. Chrome New Feature Update: Gemini Powered Auto Browse Feature Rolled Out in Chrome for Google AI Pro and Google Ultra Subscribers in US.

For international travellers or those using Wi-Fi-only devices, these changes may necessitate more frequent re-authentication to maintain access. WhatsApp continues to refine its authentication infrastructure to support these continuous verification cycles while ensuring a smooth transition for its 500 million users in India.

