Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed on Monday that he has ordered a Magisterial inquiry into the ragging incident at Dibrugarh University.

ADC Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.

Anand Sarma - a Post-Graduate student of the Commerce department of the University was critically injured after he reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel building to save himself from an alleged brutal assault by seniors of the University and was rushed to a private hospital.

Condemning the ragging incident in Dibrugarh University where the student was grievously hurt, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Monday asked the Dibrugarh University authority and police to take strong action against the culprits."We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister had said.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh district police have apprehended three persons for allegedly ragging juniors at the Dibrugarh University.

"We have apprehended three persons so far. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," Shwetabk Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district told ANI.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to students to say "NO to Ragging".

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

"Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added. (ANI)

