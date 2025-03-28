East Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted the East Garo hills district of Meghalaya on Friday, according to National Center of Seismology (NCS).

NCS mentioned that the earthquake took place at 1.03 PM (IST) at a depth of 5 kms.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/03/2025 13:03:00 IST, Lat: 25.57 N, Long: 90.58 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," read a post by NCS on X.

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

NCS mentioned that the Singrauli earthquake hit the city at a depth of 5 km at 16:38 PM(IST). (ANI)

