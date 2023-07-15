Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) At least ten families living in tenements on a hillock in Bhiwandi city of Thane district were evacuated following a landslide on Saturday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in Ram Nagar area of the city.

Civic officials rushed to the spot and shifted the resident families from the hillock to safer places.

An official said the landslide was not of big magnitude as a result of which the houses were saved from crashing below.

