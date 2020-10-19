Aurangabad, Oct 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose to 36,576 after 120 more people tested positive for the viral infection, an official said on Monday.

Eight deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the district on Sunday, taking the toll to 1,034, he said.

Out of the 120 fresh cases, 40 were reported from Aurangabad city, 53 from rural areas and 27 were detected by mobile swab collection teams, the official said.

On Sunday, 234 patients were discharged after recovery, he said.

As of now, there are 1,948 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 33,594 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said.

