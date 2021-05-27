Thane, May 27 (PTI) Police have seized 1,200 kg of beef worth around Rs 1.44 lakh allegedly being transported illegally here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The van was intercepted at Vadpe Naka in Bhiwandi town of Thane on Monday following which its 23-year-old driver was arrested, he said.

The vehicle was on way to neighbouring Mumbai from Ahmednagar, the official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the vehicle driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Animal Protection Act, he said.

The consignment was meant to be delivered at Govandi in Mumbai, he added.

Cow slaughter and beef transport are banned in the state.

