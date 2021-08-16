Nagpur, Aug 16 (PTI) Two brothers in their thirties drowned in a canal of the Gosekhurd Dam in Bhandara district while clicking selfies, police said on Monday.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Mangesh Junghare (37) and his brother Vinod (35), residents of Umred in Nagpur, drowned on Sunday and their bodies were fished out at 3pm on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

"Vinod ventured into the water first to click a selfie and lost his balance and got caught in the current. Mangesh tried to save him but both drowned," the Paoni police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)