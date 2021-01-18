Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Two unidentified people stole cheques from a drop box inside a bank ATM in Thane city, police said on Monday.

As per the CCTV footage from the vicinity, the two men entered the ATM in Makhmali Talao area at midnight on Sunday, broke open the cheque drop box and carried out the theft, a Naupada police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)