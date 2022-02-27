Pune, Feb 27 (PTI) Twenty-one school students were hospitalised after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a trek in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, an official said.

A group of 64 students of Classes VIII and IX of Khed-based Dynamic English Medium School along with four teachers and as many non-teaching staff were trekking near Amba Ambika caves when the incident took place at 4 pm, he said.

They have been admitted in a hospital in Narayangaon, said Sharadchandra Mali, Block Development Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

Dr Sadanand Raut, a toxinologist from Vighnahar Nursing Home, where the students are being treated, said they had complained of nausea, rashes on the skin, breathing difficulty and low blood pressure.

"Of 21 who have been stung, 19 are girls, with six of them were in a somewhat critical state due to drop in blood pressure. All are stable now," he said.

