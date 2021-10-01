Pune, Oct 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old tigress, popular among visitors of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park here as Priyadarshini, died on Friday evening, an official said.

Also Read | SSC CHSL Final Result 2018, Tier-II Result 2019 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at ssc.nic.in.

It had quit eating for the last few days and died of age-related complications, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

The tigress was brought from Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but had been off display here for the past five years due to old age, Zoo Director Rajkumar Jadhav said.

The zoo is now left with four tigers and three tigresses, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)