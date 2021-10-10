Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) With the addition of 258 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,61,659, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,430, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,156, while the death toll has reached 3,278, another official said.

