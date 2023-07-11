Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested a 47-year-old man, who had been on the run in a cheating case for the last 26 years, from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Bhausaheb Tijore is accused of cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of getting her loan under a government scheme in 1997 in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, he said.

Also Read | TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix Hacks Tech Firm’s MD and CEO to Death in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Killer.

Based on the complaint, Tijore was arrested. He was granted bail but he never attended court after that, following which an arrest warrant was issued, the official said.

A team of police from Antop Hill has been searching for Tijore for several months. Recently, they got information that the accused used to visit his native place Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, he said.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

He was arrested on July 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)