Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) Thane has reported 281 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,60,175, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,420, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,36,100, while the death toll stands at 3,277, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)