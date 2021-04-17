Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Three people were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates amid a clamour for the drug due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, police said on Saturday.

An official said Vikas Patil, Aman Shinde and Ishwar Mukesh Mandal were held after police, acting on a tip-off, called the accused posing as the kin of a patient urgently requiring the medicine, an official said.

"Vikas Patil was held when he arrived at a bridge here to sell Remdesivir vials to a decoy sent by the police. He named Shinde, a medical distributor, and Mandal, a ward boy in a hospital, as his accomplices. Mandal used to steal the vials from the hospital where he worked," said Deputy Commissioner of Police V Neelotpal.

Jaripatka police, which seized four vials of Remdesivir, a car and Rs 30,000 cash from the accused, are probing further, he added.

