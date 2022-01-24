Pune, Jan 24 (PTI) Three leopard cubs were found in sugarcane farms near Nere village on the outskirts of Pune on Monday, a forest official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Approves 15% Reservation for Women in Non-Gazetted Police Posts.

A farmer, who had arrived to cut cane, alerted forest department officials about the three cubs who are between 15 days and one-month-old, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Received Request From Pakistan PM To Take Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in My Cabinet, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

Their health is being monitored and the trio will be released at the same spot later to ensure reunification with their mother, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)