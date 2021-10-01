Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) Four thieves who pretended to be speech-and hearing impaired to allegedly carry out thefts in homes in areas under Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police limits were arrested from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, an official said on Friday.

They would enter homes and steal laptops, mobile phones etc and were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage, Virar Crime Branch senior inspector Pramod Bhadak said.

"All four belong to Thottalam village in Ambur. We seized six laptops and 38 mobile phones, cumulatively valued at Rs 5.23 lakh, from them. A total of 17 cases in Palghar and Mumbai have been solved with their arrests," he said.

