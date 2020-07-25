Chandrapur, Jul 25 (PTI) Four people were held for allegedly smuggling 12 tiger whiskers from Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday.

They were held near Padmapur Gate of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Friday, said RG Mun, Moharli forest range officer said.

"Two people on two motor cycles were stopped and searched. We found 12 tiger whiskers. They were moving to Chandrapur to sell them. They named two accomplices who have been held as well," the official said.

He identified the four as Narendra Choudhari, Suhash Pendalwar, Kailash Dadmal and Manoj Shende.

They have revealed that the whiskers belong to a tiger that died after coming in contact with a live wire trap in a farm in Mudholi village, officials said.

The owner of the farm, Bandu Shrirame, buried the tiger carcass nearby and is being questioned, they added. PTI

