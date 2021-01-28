Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) As many as 40,187 healthcare workers, or 73 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries, received vaccine doses on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking the number of those inoculated against COVID-19 so far to 2,19,696, the state health department said.

A statement from the health department said 40,187 healthcare workers, or 73 per cent of the planned beneficiaries for the day, were administered vaccine doses at 538 centres in different parts of the state.

The highest turnout was 111 per cent in Dhule followed by Beed, Palghar,Nanded,Sindhudurgand Thane where the vaccination figure was more than 90 per cent, the statement said.

So far, 2,19,696 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, principal secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas.

In Mumbai city, 1,588 healthcare workers received vaccine shots, taking the total to 9,873, the statement said.

In Mumbai suburbs, 2,842 beneficiaries were inoculated, pushing the total to 16,918, it added.

