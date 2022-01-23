Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) Five people were killed after a truck rammed into a car and two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road on Sunday evening, a police official said.

According to the Shikrapur police station official, a truck going from Pune to Ahmednagar veered off the road, moved to the opposite lane and dashed into two motorcycles and a car, he said.

"As per preliminary information, two occupants of the car and three people on the two motorcycles died. Four died on the spot and one succumbed in hospital," he informed.

