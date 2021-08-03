Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a man for alleged possession of 7,000 kg of beef worth Rs 8.40 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Bhiwandi taluka police and an animal welfare officer intercepted a tempo on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

On checking the vehicle, the police recovered 7,000 kg of beef worth Rs 8.40 lakh, which was being transported from Malegaon to Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

The police arrested tempo driver Vasim Rahim Rangrej, and offences under section 429 (mischief by killing, maiming cattle) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, MV Act and Maharashtra Animal Welfare Act have been registered, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)