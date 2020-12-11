Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) At least 798 gram panchayats in Konkan division of Maharashtra will go to polls on January 15, 2021, an official said on Friday.

According to a release issued by the Konkan divisional office, nominations will be accepted between December 23 and December 31, while the final list of contesting candidates will be published on January 4.

A notification for the elections will be published on December 15, it was stated.

As many as 158 gram panchayats in Thane district, three in Palghar, 88 in Raigad, 479 in Ratnagiri and 70 in Sindhudurg will go to polls on January 15, the release stated.

