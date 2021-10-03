Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Nine persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a Thane resident after promising him a job in an automobile firm, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can View The Answer Key Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

A Kalwa police station official said the victim had registered himself with a job portal and the accused, who contacted him between August last year and October this year, made him deposit Rs 26.83 lakh in various bank accounts.

Also Read | Gujarat: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Gutter in Ahmedabad, Dies.

Probe into the case was underway and no arrest had been made so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)