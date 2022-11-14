Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed displeasure at just one work order being issued though 92 plastic waste management plans had been prepared for the state.

Also Read | Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

Fadnavis held a review meeting of various projects along with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Murugha Mutt Ex-Administrator SK Basavarajan, Accused of Framing Lingayat Seer, Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 28.

He asked state officials to expedite projects, including those under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a groundwater management scheme launched by the Centre in December 2019, and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"The state so far has certified 1,274 villages under the Har Ghar Jal scheme (Centre's plan for piped water for households). Solar schemes are in the implementation stage in Gadchiroli and Nandurbar districts," an official who attended the meeting said.

He said tender work of 92.29 per cent of overall projects was complete and work orders would be issued by December this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)