Mumbaj, Mar 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday named Satyajit Kadam as its candidate for the Kolhapur North bypoll scheduled for April 12.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December.

The counting of votes will take place on April 16, while nominations can be filed till March 17 and the last date of their withdrawal is March 28, poll officials said.

Jadhav is a relative of state BJP vice president and former Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik.

