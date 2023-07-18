Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Both houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday cleared a bill to allow elected members of local bodies to submit their caste validity certificates within one year of the election.

The decision to amend the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961, is expected to benefit nearly 7,000 elected representatives across the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

As per the government, it sought to increase the time frame as district-level caste validation committees are now overburdened.

Earlier, the state government had issued an ordinance to give relief to the elected representatives. The ordinance will now lapse with the passage of the bill in both houses.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)