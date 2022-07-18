Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) A BJP leader from Maharashtra's Solapur district was booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman, a police official said on Monday.

Shrikant Deshmukh had quit as the party's Solapur district president after a video of him with the woman in a room went viral on social media some days ago.

The woman has alleged Deshmukh established physical relations with her on the pretext of getting married and exploited her multiple times in Pune, Mumbai and Solapur.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) at Deccan Gymkhana police station here, which was then transferred to Solapur police for further probe, he added.

