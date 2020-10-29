Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend by six months the tenures of administrators appointed to 12 urban local governing bodies, where elections could not be held due to COVID-19 outbreak.

An official statement said that an ordinance in this regard will be issued accordingly.

Also Read | Air India Divestment: Govt Likely to Extend Bid Deadline to December 14; Investors to Get Flexibility on Debt.

The statement said that the poll process of three municipal corporations, eight municipal councils and a nagar panchayat - whose respective tenures ended between May and June this year was stayed due to the COVID-19 threat.

The administrators were appointed to these local governing agencies as per the instructions from the state election commission, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive Woman Gives Birth to Triplets at AIIMS in Raipur, Babies Test Negative For Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)