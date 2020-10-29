Raipur, October 29: A 28-year-old woman, who is being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur after she tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), gave birth to triplets on October 18. All three babies have tested negative for COVID-19 in their first test. A second test will be conducted soon. One of the newborns is in the neonatal intensive care unit, while the other two are with the mother. Kerala: COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Baby in Ambulance on Way Hospital With Help of Medical Staff.

According to reports, the pregnant woman was brought to AIIMS a couple of weeks ago after her COVID-19 report had come positive. On October 18, she gave premature birth to three babies. The delivery was done under a team of doctors at AIIMS. Fortunately, all three babies were found to be COVID-19 negative. They were initially kept the neonatal intensive care unit. Later, two babies were shifted with the mother. Can You Get Coronavirus Twice? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman, Who Recovered From COVID-19 in July, Tests Positive Again.

On October 19, another woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, gave birth to twins at AIIMS. The newborns are kept in the neonatal intensive care unit because they have lung-related complications. Their COVID-19 report was awaited.

