Aurangabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday launched a veiled attack on former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on the issue of their visit to farmers.

"When Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power they (Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray) didn't remember farmers. But now they are visiting farmers in fields," Shrikant Shinde said while addressing a rally at Sillod in Aurangabad district, the home turf of state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar.

"They thought that the organization (Shiv Sena) is from Bandra to Worli (in Mumbai) but now they are visiting farmers. Are they showpieces"? he asked.

He alleged the then CM (Uddhav Thackeray) never stepped out of his home during the COVID pandemic but now he is visiting farmers.

"Their real concern is they have lost the government," he alleged.

Sattar said the Eknath Shinde government has allotted funds which are triple in comparison to the funds given by the previous government to farmers.

"They are maligning our MLAs," he said.

Without taking the name of Aaditya Thackeray, Sattar said, "some people are coming here to take photographs in the night. We don't know what they have seen".

