Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) The principal of a college in Ulhasnagar in Thane district was booked for allegedly fatally knocking down a pedestrian on December 18, police said on Monday.

A Central police station official said Geeta Menon's car ran over Vilas Sannake (45) near Pawai Chowk and he died in a hospital on December 19.

Menon had taken the victim to the hospital and had also agreed to foot the medical expenses, and the victim as well as his kin had told police they did not want to file any case.

However, on December 24, the police took a case on its own accord against Menon, but she is yet to be arrested, the official added.

