Palghar, Jun 25 (PTI) A police officer was suspended for dereliction of duty over incidents of mob looting in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

As per an official release, Kelve police station in- charge Raju Narvade was placed under suspension for failing to register cases in two incidents of mob looting in the district.

Over 100 persons had looted prawns worth Rs 80,000 from a fish farm at Tembhikodave village on June 16, the release stated.

When the owner of the farm had approached the police to lodge a complaint, Narvade asked him to submit an application instead and when a similar incident took place in Khardi last week, the officer again failed to register an offence, it was stated.

Taking a serious note of the lapses and dereliction of duty, the officer was placed under suspension, it was stated.

