Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) A court here in Maharashtra has convicted a 28-year-old man in two cases of chain-snatching and sentenced him to jail for a total of 19 months and 29 days.

The order was passed by First Class Judicial Magistrate R H Jha on Monday, the Thane police said in a release issued on Tuesday.

The accused, Ali Akbar alias Ali Dabang Asadullah Khan, was caught by police from Rashid Compound of Mumbra town in Thane district on January 15, 2021.

During his interrogation, the police came to know that he was allegedly involved in as many as 10 cases of chain snatching in Thane city and other parts of the district, the release said.

The police also recovered 106 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.10 lakh from his possession, it said.

The court on Monday convicted him in two cases through separate orders.

The magistrate in her order observed that the prosecution proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

She awarded him imprisonment for a total of 19 months and 29 days in the two cases, said the release issued by Wagle Estate crime unit's senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke.

