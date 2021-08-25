Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his teenage cousin brother were killed after a dumper truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near suburban Vile Parle in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Azad Samaj Party Leader Ahsan Khan Arrested for Demanding Rs 20 Lakh, SUV To End Dharna in Azamgarh.

The truck driver fled the spot after knocking down the two-wheeler at the Ram Nagar subway, an official said.

The deceased duo, identified as Aniket Rajbhar (20) and Ganesh Rajbhar (18), was headed towards their home in Vakola in Santacruz (E) after refuelling their scooter at a petrol pump in Vile Parle (East), he said.

Aniket who was riding the two-wheeler was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, police sources said.

Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the truck who is yet to be identified, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)