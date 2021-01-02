Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) A coronavirus vaccination dry run with 25 "beneficiaries" was conducted in three centres in Nagpur city on Saturday, a civic official said.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Radhakrishnan B who spoke to the staff as well as those who were being given dummy vaccinations, he said.

"The exercise was done in a proper manner and we will be sending a report on it soon," commissioner Radhakrishnan told PTI.

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra during the day.

It was held in identified health centres in Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)